Romania's famous Constanta casino hosts jazz concert this weekend

Three renowned musicians will perform jazz music at the famous casino in Constanta, at the Romanian seaside, this weekend, during the JazzUp Casino event organized by the Constanta City Hall and the CultART Association. The event is scheduled for Sunday, August 4, and will start at 19:00.

The three musicians are Berti Barbera, Sabin Penea and Cătălin Răducanu. They will perform “the impressionist works by Claude Debussy, Eugène Ysaÿe and Maurice Ravel, the hot-jazz of Stephane Grappelli and Michel Petrucciani, or the fusion-jazz of Jean-Luc Ponty and Didier Lockwood, ending with selections from Claude Bolling's violin and piano-jazz,” according to Valentin Stefănița, president of the CultART Association and director of the JazzUp Sea festival.

The organizers expect more than 250 spectators at the event taking place inside the casino. Access is based on an invitation or reservation at [email protected] and is free of charge. More details are available here.

The casino in Constanta is a landmark of the Romanian Black Sea shore. Unfortunately, the building was abandoned during the 2000s and is currently in a very bad shape. The local authorities have repeatedly failed to find funding and to launch a rescue and restore operation. On the good side, the government approved in May this year the technical and economic guidelines for the consolidation and restoration of the famous casino.

Last year, the casino in Constanta was included on Europa Nostra’s list of seven most endangered heritage sites in Europe.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)