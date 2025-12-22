Business

Fish & chips chain Harry Ramsden’s to open restaurant in Bucharest next year

22 December 2025

British fish & chips chain Harry Ramsden’s is set to open its first restaurant in Romania in Bucharest, in March of next year. The company entered the local market in an exclusive development partnership with Horecagroup, according to an announcement quoted by Economica.net.

A second location is planned for 2026 as well, while 2027 will see openings in commercial centers in Bucharest.

For 2028, the chain plans to expand to large cities in Romania.

Besides developing the network of restaurants, the partnership also targets the expansion of Harry Ramsden’s into the local retail networks, with the products made available in hypermarkets.

“After close to ten years in banking, the wish to return to entrepreneurship made me look for a strong concept for Bucharest. We looked into the option of an own brand, but chose Harry Ramsden’s for its tradition of close to 100 years and high standards,” Iulian-Nicușor Bolnavu, main partner and coordinator of Horecagroup, said.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Harry Ramsden's)

