Haier confirms plans to open its first European refrigerators plant in Romania

Haier Tech Romania, a subsidiary of the China-based global appliance manufacturer Haier Group, announced that works on the first Haier refrigerator production facility in Europe advance according to schedule, and the factory will begin operations at the end of spring 2021.

The new plant will produce both built-in and standard refrigerators for Haier Europe's three European brands - Candy, Hoover, and Haier.

"This large-scale investment project exceeds EUR 70 million. The 63,000 sqm plant sits on a 130,000-sqm plot in the Allianso Industrial Park in Aricestii Rahtivani, near Ploiesti," the company said in a statement.

According to the source, the new facility will hire almost 800 people at maximum capacity for an estimated output of 600,000 units after 2022.

The plant's modular design allows the expansion of the production capacity to up to 1 million units.

"The Romanian production facility will be a top-class factory running premium production processes that use the advanced research, development, and production capacities of Haier Romania," the release reads.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

