Andrei Chirileasa 

 

Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 08:12
Business

Haier to open refrigerator factory in Romania next spring

02 October 2020
The factory currently under construction by the Chinese group Haier in Aricestii Rahtivani, Prahova county, will be ready in the spring of 2021, Ziarul Financiar reported.

It will produce refrigerators for the European market.

The investment is EUR 53 million, and about half of the amount would come from state aid, according to data previously published on the Finance Ministry's website.

"Haier has production facilities in France, Italy, China, Russia, and Turkey. In addition to these factories, Haier is expanding its operations in Europe with a factory in Romania. Haier Tech Romania, part of Haier Group, is currently building the first refrigeration equipment production unit in Europe, in Romania, at Aricestii Rahtivani, near Ploieşti, in the Allianso Industrial Park," says Cristina Bănică, managing director for Candy Hoover Romania, Haier's local import and distribution company.

Thus, the company's activity will be divided, and the factory's operations will be managed separately.

This is one of the most important ongoing projects in the local production of household appliances where there are already seven large factories producing finished goods and one component factory, plus smaller units.

Romania has only one refrigerator factory, operated by Arctic (Arcelik group) in Gaesti, Dambovita county.

(Photo: Haier.com)

Normal
