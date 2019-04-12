Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 12/04/2019 - 09:08
Real Estate
Israeli developer Hagag buys EUR 9 mln office building in Bucharest to refurbish it
04 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Real estate developer Hagag Development Europe, part of Israeli Hagag Group, took over an old office building located close to Universitatii Square in downtown Bucharest (on Tudor Arghezi street) and plans to refurbish it.

The building is placed on a 1,507 sqm plot of land and has a total built area of 7,013 sqm arranged on eight floors plus two underground floors. The developer paid more than EUR 9 million for the building and will invest another EUR 4 million to refurbish it.

The building will keep its original destination and will undergo a broad refurbishment including reconsolidation, repartitioning, and modernization, starting the first quarter of next year.

Hagag Development Europe is a real estate developer specialized in residential and commercial projects in Romania. The company is involved in the purchase, development and renovation of some buildings and projects involving more than EUR 200 million euros invested in the luxury and development areas of Bucharest.

In August, it started the construction of its largest residential project to be developed in Romania: the EUR 90 million H Pipera Lake project. Last year, the company started working on refurbishing the old headquarters of OMV Petrom on Calea Victoriei.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 12/04/2019 - 09:08
Real Estate
Israeli developer Hagag buys EUR 9 mln office building in Bucharest to refurbish it
04 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Real estate developer Hagag Development Europe, part of Israeli Hagag Group, took over an old office building located close to Universitatii Square in downtown Bucharest (on Tudor Arghezi street) and plans to refurbish it.

The building is placed on a 1,507 sqm plot of land and has a total built area of 7,013 sqm arranged on eight floors plus two underground floors. The developer paid more than EUR 9 million for the building and will invest another EUR 4 million to refurbish it.

The building will keep its original destination and will undergo a broad refurbishment including reconsolidation, repartitioning, and modernization, starting the first quarter of next year.

Hagag Development Europe is a real estate developer specialized in residential and commercial projects in Romania. The company is involved in the purchase, development and renovation of some buildings and projects involving more than EUR 200 million euros invested in the luxury and development areas of Bucharest.

In August, it started the construction of its largest residential project to be developed in Romania: the EUR 90 million H Pipera Lake project. Last year, the company started working on refurbishing the old headquarters of OMV Petrom on Calea Victoriei.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

04 December 2019
Social
Romania’s Parliament repeals controversial law that released thousands of dangerous convicts from jail
03 December 2019
Social
PISA 2018 test results show over 4 in 10 Romanian students don't understand what they read; education minister not that worried
02 December 2019
Politics
Romania’s former ruling party leader, now in jail, posts Facebook message on National Day
02 December 2019
Sports
Romanian handball star Cristina Neagu receives fourth IHF Player of the Year title
01 December 2019
Social
Bucharest Polytechnic University tests system that could detect earthquakes at least four hours in advance
30 November 2019
Sports
EURO 2020 draw in Bucharest puts three of the favorites in the same group
29 November 2019
Sports
EURO 2020: European football superstars come to Bucharest for Euro 2020 draw
29 November 2019
Eco
March for environment in Vienna embraces the cause to save Romania’s forests

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40