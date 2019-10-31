Israeli investor to pay EUR 150 mln for office building in northern Bucharest

Shikun & Binui, one of the largest construction and infrastructure companies in Israel, controlled by US-based real estate investor Naty Saidoff, has signed an exclusive letter of intent for the acquisition of the 76,000-sqm Hermes Business Campus office complex in northern Bucharest from Belgian group Atenor, Profit.ro informed.

“We have signed an agreement for the purchase of a 76,000-sqm building that we intend to buy after all legal steps are taken. It is a big investment, about EUR 150 million,” Favi Stelian, Shikun & Binui Country Manager told Profit.ro.

He didn’t mention the name of the building but unofficial sources disclosed to Profit.ro that the target is Hermes Business campus.

The price, EUR 150 million, would make it the biggest deal on the local real estate market this year. Hermes Business Campus is the first project developed by Atenor in Romania.

The office complex is built on a land plot that belonged to the former Pipera Electronics factory. It consists of three buildings, with an area of about 76,000 square meters.

The complex houses 30 tenants, including the Dutch Embassy, Genpact, Luxoft, DB Schenker, Idea Bank and Lavalin.

(Photo: Atenor.be)

