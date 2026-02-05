Erste Group and its Romanian subsidiary BCR extend EUR 58 mln loan for wind farm

Greenvolt Group, through its Greenvolt Power division, a global developer of large-scale wind, solar, and energy storage projects, has obtained financing of EUR 58.5 million from Erste Group Bank AG and Banca Comercială Română (BCR) for the development of a 49.8 MW onshore wind farm, located in the town of Săcele, in the Dobrogea region.

For Greenvolt Power, the transaction represents a new step in the strategy of accelerated development of utility-scale projects in key markets in Central and Eastern Europe.

“This partnership brings the Săcele wind farm closer to operationalization and strengthens our ability to develop multiple projects in parallel,” said Adrian Góralski, Director of M&A and Project Finance at Greenvolt Power.

Locally, Greenvolt has a significant portfolio of projects in various stages of development: 555 MW of wind, 77 MW of solar, and 156 MW of battery storage capacity. The group is also present in the distributed generation segment, offering on-site renewable energy solutions for corporate and industrial customers through Greenvolt Next.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)