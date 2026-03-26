Romanian government adopts emergency ordinance on fuel crisis

The Romanian government adopted an emergency ordinance declaring a crisis on the crude oil and petroleum products market, introducing a set of measures aimed at protecting consumers and the economy, News.ro reported. The measures will apply between April 1 and June 30, 2026, with the possibility of extension in three-month intervals if the situation persists.

The ordinance adopted during Thursday’s meeting establishes a framework for market intervention, including limits on commercial margins for companies producing, importing, distributing, or selling fuel. Thus, margins will be capped at the average levels recorded in 2025 for each operator.

The authorities said the impact of the measures will be monitored and adjusted depending on market developments. Companies that exceed the allowed margins could face fines ranging from 0.5% to 1% of their annual turnover.

The government also introduced a temporary measure allowing a reduction in the biofuel content in gasoline from 8% to a minimum of 2%, intended to prevent supply disruptions and ensure sufficient fuel availability.

In addition, exports of diesel and crude oil will require prior approval from the relevant ministries, as authorities seek to address imbalances on the domestic market. Unauthorized exports could be penalized with fines between 5% and 10% of turnover, along with confiscation of goods.

According to Digi24, the government is also preparing a second package of measures, which could include a reduction in excise duties.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)