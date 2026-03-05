Global Vision and Globalworth expand commercial real estate footprint with retail park in Romania’s Constanța

Global Vision and Globalworth have announced the start of development for a new retail park in Constanța.

The first phase of the development, located on a 35,000 sqm land plot, will feature a 2,300 sqm anchor space for a leading food retail chain and a 4,000 sqm commercial gallery.

Construction of Phase 1 is scheduled to commence in Q3 2026, with delivery targeted for the second half of next year. The subsequent two phases will further scale the project, adding approximately 7,000 sqm of additional retail gallery space, including entertainment uses, alongside around 10,000 sqm allocated to a DIY store operator.

“Developing this new retail park in Constanța is a natural step for us. It’s designed to meet the needs of both retailers and shoppers, while also being a solid, reliable addition to the existing portfolio for our investors,” said Sorin Preda, CEO and founder of Global Vision.

“This project reflects our continued confidence in Romania’s real estate sector and in the long-term growth potential of the Constanța metropolitan area. Together with Global Vision, we are developing a well-positioned retail destination that benefits from strong connectivity, a rapidly expanding residential catchment, and solid retailer demand. We believe this development will become an important commercial hub for the southern part of Constanța and a valuable addition to our portfolio,” said Mihai Zaharia, Group Head of Capital Markets and Head of Investments Romania at Globalworth.

The retail park is located minutes away from Constanța, with direct access to the A4 highway. Situated near Agigea and the rapidly growing residential area of Lazu, the development serves a primary catchment of 280,000–320,000 residents within a 10–15 minute drive, while its extended reach encompasses over 400,000 potential customers across the metropolitan area, the companies said.

Globalworth is a real estate company active in Central and Eastern Europe, listed on the AIM segment of the London Stock Exchange. The company operates in Romania and Poland. In Poland, Globalworth is present in Warsaw, Wrocław, Łódź, Kraków, Gdańsk, and Katowice, while in Romania, its assets are located in Bucharest, Constanța, and Craiova.

Real estate investment and development platform Global Vision provides construction, development, and asset management services on the Romanian market, with development experience and interests at the CEE level. The company maintains a retail development pipeline exceeding EUR 50 million for 2026.

(Photo: Global Vision and Globalworth)

simona@romania-insider.com