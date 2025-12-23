Global Vision Investment Fund gets EUR 12.7 mln financing for Diehl Aviation's Craiova facility project 

Global Vision Investment Fund (GVIF), an investment and real estate development platform founded by the group Global Vision, has signed a financing agreement with Banca Comercială Română (BCR) for the Diehl Aviation facility project in Craiova.

The financing, totaling EUR 12.7 million, consists of a development loan with a top-up included and supports the construction and development of Diehl's industrial asset, which is nearing completion.

At the end of July, Diehl Aviation officially broke ground on its production facility in Craiova, in southern Romania. The facility will deliver products and components for commercial passenger aircraft. The construction project is primarily planned and executed by Global Vision.

GVIF said the transaction is another step in its strategy to diversify its sources of financing and consolidate its investment portfolio.

"Securing this financing represents a strategic step in optimizing the structure of the invested capital and implementing this project, which aligns with our selective investment policy in quality assets with predictable cash flow and long-term contracts. This ensures that we maintain a diversified and balanced portfolio with solid returns, capable of remaining resilient to changes in the real estate market and the economic environment," said Sorin Preda, CEO and founder of Global Vision.

The company's portfolio includes ongoing and near-completion projects with a total value of over EUR 100 million, covering segments such as industrial-logistics, retail, data centers, office, and residential.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)