Administration

Western Romania: Former military facility to become cultural center

04 February 2026

A former military facility in Giroc, in Timiș County, is set to be transformed into a community hub for cultural and educational activities, Express de Banat reported.

The project, known as FORUM 01115, will include educational spaces, exhibition areas, and an outdoor amphitheater.

It is part of a wider development plan in Giroc, which will also include the Dumitru Ciumăgeanu School Center for Inclusive Education and the Timiș4All Multifunctional Sports Center, according to Ziua de Vest.

“We estimate the total investment at approximately RON 70 million (around EUR 14 million). Of this, EUR 35 million comes from EU funding, with the remainder contributed by Timiș county. We hope to launch the bidding process later this year,” said Alfred Simonis, president of the Timiș County Council.

(Illustration: Timiș County Council on Facebok)

simona@romania-insider.com

