Gfk: Consumer goods market in Romania, up by 8.4% in first half

The consumer goods (FMCG) market in Romania went up by 8.4% in the first half of this year compared to the same period of 2017.

Inflation and higher purchasing volumes contributed equally to this growth, according to market research company Gfk.

Families in Romania went out shopping more frequently and spent 5% more on average for each shopping session. In the first half of this year, a family in Romania spent on average RON 3,500 (EUR 753) for current goods, RON 270 more than in the same period of 2017.

Personal care items recorded a 14% increase in sales in the first half, house care products recorded a 10% increase while food sales went up by about 9%. The beverage segment had a growth rate of 6%, under the market average.

Modern retail drew about 60% of the money Romanians spent on consumer goods in the first half.

