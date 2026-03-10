Justice

Bucharest Court invalidates witness testimonies in coup attempt case against Călin Georgescu, Horațiu Potra

10 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest Court of Appeal has asked the General Prosecutor’s Office to inform it within five days whether it maintains the decision to send to trial or seeks the return of the case file in which former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu and mercenary leader Horațiu Potra are accused of having attempted to destabilise Romania. In a ruling issued on March 9, the preliminary chamber judge excluded from the evidence 17 statements given as witnesses by members of the Potra group who were later indicted in the same case.

The court ruled that the “witness’s right to silence and non-self-incrimination” had been violated, as the individuals had been questioned as witnesses before later acquiring the status of defendants, Hotnews.ro reported.

As a result, all 17 testimonies provided by these individuals are considered invalid as evidence in the trial.

Georgescu and Potra were sent to trial in September 2025, together with 20 other defendants, on charges related to actions against the constitutional order.

According to prosecutors, Georgescu and Potra met on December 7, 2024, a day after Romania’s Constitutional Court annulled the presidential election, in the Ilfov locality of Ciolpani. Investigators claimed the two discussed a plan under which Potra and members of his mercenary group, who have military training, were to create chaos in Bucharest.

Prosecutors describe Georgescu in the investigation as the intellectual author of the alleged plan to seize control of state institutions.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal
Justice

Bucharest Court invalidates witness testimonies in coup attempt case against Călin Georgescu, Horațiu Potra

10 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest Court of Appeal has asked the General Prosecutor’s Office to inform it within five days whether it maintains the decision to send to trial or seeks the return of the case file in which former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu and mercenary leader Horațiu Potra are accused of having attempted to destabilise Romania. In a ruling issued on March 9, the preliminary chamber judge excluded from the evidence 17 statements given as witnesses by members of the Potra group who were later indicted in the same case.

The court ruled that the “witness’s right to silence and non-self-incrimination” had been violated, as the individuals had been questioned as witnesses before later acquiring the status of defendants, Hotnews.ro reported.

As a result, all 17 testimonies provided by these individuals are considered invalid as evidence in the trial.

Georgescu and Potra were sent to trial in September 2025, together with 20 other defendants, on charges related to actions against the constitutional order.

According to prosecutors, Georgescu and Potra met on December 7, 2024, a day after Romania’s Constitutional Court annulled the presidential election, in the Ilfov locality of Ciolpani. Investigators claimed the two discussed a plan under which Potra and members of his mercenary group, who have military training, were to create chaos in Bucharest.

Prosecutors describe Georgescu in the investigation as the intellectual author of the alleged plan to seize control of state institutions.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 March 2026
Defense
Qognifly raises EUR 2 mln to build Bucharest factory and accelerate drone, counter-drone production
10 March 2026
Transport
Romanian car brand Dacia to expand its portfolio of electric models in the coming years
10 March 2026
Energy
Romania mulls reopening the Petrotel Lukoil Refinery to ease fuel costs
10 March 2026
Healthcare
Romania secures EUR 522 mln in EU funds to complete nine hospitals
10 March 2026
Finance
Romania covers nearly half of 2026 external financing needs with EUR 4.7 bln FX bonds 
10 March 2026
Macro
Romania expects breakthrough in Resilience Facility fund absorption this March
10 March 2026
Environment
Griffon vultures return to Romania after 70 years as part of long-term reintroduction program
10 March 2026
Politics
Romanian president Nicușor Dan discusses priorities with António Costa ahead of Brussels summit