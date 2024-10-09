Generation Z employees in Romania prefer pressure-free work environments over stability, study says

Generation Z employees in Romania prefer pressure-free work environments over stability, according to a study by Pluxee Romania, the global partner for employee benefits and solutions designed to increase employee engagement. On the other hand, Generations Y and X prioritize job stability.

The "Workplace for All: Intergenerational Motivation Map" study aimed to look at the preferences and attitudes towards work of the four active generations in the labor market in an effort to highlight what an inclusive, generationally diverse organizational culture looks like.

Currently, over 5.7 million Romanians aged between 15 and 64 are active in the workforce, spanning across four distinct generations: Generation Z (born between 1996-2012), Generation Y (1980-1995), Generation X (1966-1979), and Baby Boomers (1945-1965). “These generations have been shaped by vastly different economic and social systems, ranging from centralized economies to the digital revolution,” the press release states.

The study, conducted in June 2024, revealed notable differences between the work-related priorities of these generations. For instance, while Generation Z places great value on a pressure-free work environment, Generations Y and X prioritize job stability. Meanwhile, Baby Boomers seek a stable, friendly workplace that provides them with a sense of belonging.

According to Gabor Olajos, Country Managing Director of Pluxee for Romania and Bulgaria, the focus on generational differences can help employers retain talent across all age groups.

Across all generations, fair pay and the option for a reduced work week are key priorities. However, only one in three Romanian employees would recommend their current employer to a friend, with Baby Boomers being the most likely to endorse their workplaces (40%).

"The study shows us that the complex reality of today's labor market requires a paradigm shift in leadership. We can no longer talk about cross-generational strategies for motivating and retaining employees. Each generation has its own set of values, preferences, and expectations that shape their attitude towards work and loyalty to the employer," said Alina Stepan, Country Manager Ipsos Romania and Cluster Head Ipsos SEE.

Challenged to describe the ideal workplace, 31% of employees mention the importance of a fair salary, 22% mention the need to benefit from flexible hours, with the possibility of working remotely, and 16% appreciate a team made up of competent and helpful colleagues. These aspects are common to all generations, except Baby Boomers: 17% of them prefer a workplace they enjoy going to, and only 13% of them consider the ideal workplace to be one where they have flexible hours.

Roughly 44% of Romanian employers prefer a manager who can motivate the team, encourages innovation, and creativity. The least popular leadership style, chosen by only 5% of study participants, is the autocratic one, which makes decisions without consulting the team.

Regardless of age, more than half of employees prefer to communicate at work through the WhatsApp application.

When it comes to work, the priorities of Generation Z are among the most diverse. At the top are aspects such as: the 13th salary, a pressure-free work environment, a competitive salary, followed by job stability and overtime pay. They also value health insurance for themselves and their families, life insurance, a vacation card, private pension, and funding for commuting to/from work.

Generation Y is the generation with the most clearly defined priorities regarding the workplace. In the top 3 are a competitive salary, job stability, and the 13th salary, followed by overtime pay and a pressure-free work environment. When it comes to preferred extra-salary benefits, these stand out through the need for flexibility and variety. Generation Y employees expect extra-salary benefits such as health insurance for themselves and their families, vacation cards, meal cards, private pensions, and health and fitness benefits.

Generation X employees are similar to Generation Y in terms of work-related priorities, with the difference being the priority given to health insurance. Employees aged between 44 and 58 prefer a job that offers them a competitive salary, with the 13th salary or overtime pay, where they benefit from stability. The extra-salary benefits expected by them include health insurance (for themselves and their family), a vacation card, private pension, life insurance, and a meal card.

The most senior Romanian employees prefer a job where they receive a competitive salary, where overtime is paid, in a company that offers them a stable, friendly work environment, where they have a sense of belonging. Their preferred extra-salary benefits include: a vacation card, private pension, life insurance, health insurance for themselves and their family, and a meal card.

(Photo source: Fizkes | Dreamstime.com)