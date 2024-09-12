Romanian recruitment site eJobs launches platform for quick employment

Romanian online recruitment market eJobs recently announced the launch of iajob.ro, a platform primarily dedicated to blue-collar candidates who wish to find employment quickly.

The platform allows candidates to bypass traditional recruitment steps such as creating a CV. It also allows them to directly contact the employer.

"We are seeing more and more candidates who want to interact directly and immediately with a potential employer, ask for and receive job details, and skip the step of creating a CV, which for many represents a significant obstacle. There are candidates who sometimes abandon applying for a job precisely because they don’t have a CV and don’t know how to create one," said Bogdan Badea, CEO of eJobs.ro.

The new platform offers contact methods like phone, WhatsApp, or Telegram, easing the path for job-seekers. Recruiters can also benefit from being able to quickly reach candidates.

"We are primarily talking about blue-collar specialists (without higher education) and gray-collar workers (occupations combining both office and physical work), such as craftsmen, skilled and unskilled workers, cleaning staff, cooks, waiters, drivers, security guards, salespeople, plumbers, etc., as well as creative and unconventional talents like trainers, online game hosts, confectioners, photographers, sommeliers," explained Bogdan Badea.

Of the total number of jobs posted so far, two-thirds target candidates who have completed high school or are unskilled workers, and one-third are looking for candidates with higher education.

Most job listings come from employers in retail, HoReCa, logistics, or the food industry, with the greatest demand for candidates in cities like Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Ploiești, Pitești, Oradea, Sibiu, and Timișoara.

Salaries offered for blue-collar jobs range between RON 3,000 and 5,000 (EUR 600 - 1,000) per month, depending on the industry, city, and candidate experience. Although salary is the main criterion for blue-collar candidates when choosing a job, currently, only 20% of jobs posted on iajob.ro display the salary in the job announcement.

Of the total number of jobs posted on iajob.ro so far, 75% are aimed at candidates with a maximum of 3 years of experience, 20% target candidates with 3-5 years of experience, and the rest are looking for candidates with more than 5 years of experience.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jakub Jirsak | Dreamstime.com)