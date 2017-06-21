The gendarmes in Cluj-Napoca in Central Romania will use sniffer dogs trained to detect drugs and explosives at the Untold and Electric Castle music festivals in Romania, the largest festivals organized in Transylvania this year.

“We will have six dogs from the two gendarmerie units in Cluj-Napoca at the two festivals, dogs that are specially trained to detected drugs and explosives, as well as other dogs from the County Police Inspectorate and from the Dog Center of the Interior Ministry in Sibiu,” said Sebastian Clitan, commander of the Cluj-Napoca Mobile Gendarmerie Group, reports local Agerpres.

More than 100 gendarmes will be present every day at the Untold festival in Cluj-Napoca, while 60 gendarmes will provide protection at the Electric Castle festival organized at the Banffy Castle in Bontida, in Cluj county. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to participate in the two events.

Untold, Romania’s biggest electronic music festival, will be organized between August 3 and August 6, 2017. The lineup of this year’s edition includes Dutch DJs Afrojack and Armin Van Buuren, Swedish DJ duo Axwell and Ingrosso, Belgian/Greek DJ duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Dutch DJs Hardwell and Martin Garrix, and American musician Steve Aoki. Find out more about the event here.

This year’s edition of Electric Castle, which is also one of the largest music festivals in Romania, will be organized between July 12 and July 16. The lineup includes deadmau5, Franz Ferdinand, UNKLE, House of Pain, Moderat, and Trentemoller. Find more information here.

Irina Popescu, [email protected]