GARBE Industrial and Fortress to develop 61,000 sqm logistics center in Bucharest

GARBE Industrial has entered a joint venture with Fortress Real Estate Investments to develop a 61,000 sqm gross leasable area (GLA) logistics center in Bucharest. The project will be developed on an 11-hectare plot acquired in December 2025 in north-western Bucharest, close to the A0 ring road.

Construction is scheduled to begin towards the end of this summer, with the first tenant expected to move in at the beginning of 2027.

The project, to be known as GARBE Park Bucharest, will deliver Class A logistics space with a clear height of 12 metres and specifications designed to support automation, multi-level mezzanines, and fully integrated warehouse operations. The development is aimed at both medium-sized occupiers and large-scale logistics or industrial operators.

For GARBE Industrial, the development marks the company’s first project in Romania and aligns with its strategy of delivering Class A logistics and industrial spaces in key European markets, according to the press release.

For Fortress, the joint venture represents its second investment in Romania, following the 2021 acquisition of Fortress Logistics Park Bucharest I in Buftea.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)