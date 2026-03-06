Culture

Bucharest gallery Gaep to represent Roberta Curcă

06 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Gaep announced it would represent Roberta Curcă, one of the artists who took part in the mentorship program for emerging artists backed by the gallery.

Gaep presented works by Roberta Curcă in Back to Where It All Began, a 2023 group exhibition part of the project Accelerator. Mentoring and Production for Emerging Artists; in Gaep Presents, a duo exhibition with Vlad Albu in 2025; and in Memories and Prophecies, a 2025 group exhibition where she participated as an invited artist. A selection of new works will be featured in the gallery’s booth at RAD Art Fair this April.

Roberta Curcă, who lives and works in Bucharest, holds both a BA and an MA in Drawing from the National University of Arts in Bucharest and has conducted research in cultural studies at the Center of Excellence in Image Studies (CESI). Her work has been exhibited at Gaep, Sector 1, Museum of Recent Art, Ivan Gallery, Mobius, and Atelier 35 in Bucharest; Zina Gallery and MATCA art space in Cluj-Napoca; Accademia di Romania in Rome; Kunsthalle Bega and the 2022 Beta Architecture Biennial in Timișoara. She was among the ten artists selected for Accelerator. Mentoring and Production for Emerging Artists (2022–2023).

“In her drawings, objects, and artist books, Roberta Curcă pins down the ephemeral through a process that seeks to reconcile the chaotic nature of lived reality with the methodical acts of collecting, reviewing, selecting, and organizing material. She frequently adopts pre-existing systems for structuring and displaying information, such as stencils, swatches, palettes, and grids, in order to process thoughts, experiences, and emotions,” a presentation from the gallery explains.

Gaep also announced recently that it would represent Vlad Nancă, whose first solo show with the gallery will open on April 24.

(Illustration: Roberta Curcă, Memories and Prophecies, photo by Alexandru Paul, courtesy of Gaep)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Culture

Bucharest gallery Gaep to represent Roberta Curcă

06 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Gaep announced it would represent Roberta Curcă, one of the artists who took part in the mentorship program for emerging artists backed by the gallery.

Gaep presented works by Roberta Curcă in Back to Where It All Began, a 2023 group exhibition part of the project Accelerator. Mentoring and Production for Emerging Artists; in Gaep Presents, a duo exhibition with Vlad Albu in 2025; and in Memories and Prophecies, a 2025 group exhibition where she participated as an invited artist. A selection of new works will be featured in the gallery’s booth at RAD Art Fair this April.

Roberta Curcă, who lives and works in Bucharest, holds both a BA and an MA in Drawing from the National University of Arts in Bucharest and has conducted research in cultural studies at the Center of Excellence in Image Studies (CESI). Her work has been exhibited at Gaep, Sector 1, Museum of Recent Art, Ivan Gallery, Mobius, and Atelier 35 in Bucharest; Zina Gallery and MATCA art space in Cluj-Napoca; Accademia di Romania in Rome; Kunsthalle Bega and the 2022 Beta Architecture Biennial in Timișoara. She was among the ten artists selected for Accelerator. Mentoring and Production for Emerging Artists (2022–2023).

“In her drawings, objects, and artist books, Roberta Curcă pins down the ephemeral through a process that seeks to reconcile the chaotic nature of lived reality with the methodical acts of collecting, reviewing, selecting, and organizing material. She frequently adopts pre-existing systems for structuring and displaying information, such as stencils, swatches, palettes, and grids, in order to process thoughts, experiences, and emotions,” a presentation from the gallery explains.

Gaep also announced recently that it would represent Vlad Nancă, whose first solo show with the gallery will open on April 24.

(Illustration: Roberta Curcă, Memories and Prophecies, photo by Alexandru Paul, courtesy of Gaep)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 March 2026
M&A
Enterprise Investors to invest EUR 20 million in Romanian fitness chain 18GYM
06 March 2026
Energy
Romania approves mechanism aimed at keeping natural gas price low
05 March 2026
Macro
PwC survey: Optimism of Romanian executives at 5-year low
05 March 2026
Business
Brand Finance Banking 500: Brand value of Romania’s Banca Transilvania’s tops USD 1 billion
04 March 2026
Defense
Romania's foreign minister urges Middle East ceasefire as thousands seek repatriation
04 March 2026
Defense
Qognifly launches Romania-developed counter-drone system, plans Bucharest factory
04 March 2026
People
Romanian prosecutor leading EPPO receives Robert Blum Prize for Democracy, donates sum to Ukraine
04 March 2026
Tech
Romania’s Government Private Cloud enters operational stage with 4 data centers