Bucharest gallery Gaep to represent Roberta Curcă

Gaep announced it would represent Roberta Curcă, one of the artists who took part in the mentorship program for emerging artists backed by the gallery.

Gaep presented works by Roberta Curcă in Back to Where It All Began, a 2023 group exhibition part of the project Accelerator. Mentoring and Production for Emerging Artists; in Gaep Presents, a duo exhibition with Vlad Albu in 2025; and in Memories and Prophecies, a 2025 group exhibition where she participated as an invited artist. A selection of new works will be featured in the gallery’s booth at RAD Art Fair this April.

Roberta Curcă, who lives and works in Bucharest, holds both a BA and an MA in Drawing from the National University of Arts in Bucharest and has conducted research in cultural studies at the Center of Excellence in Image Studies (CESI). Her work has been exhibited at Gaep, Sector 1, Museum of Recent Art, Ivan Gallery, Mobius, and Atelier 35 in Bucharest; Zina Gallery and MATCA art space in Cluj-Napoca; Accademia di Romania in Rome; Kunsthalle Bega and the 2022 Beta Architecture Biennial in Timișoara. She was among the ten artists selected for Accelerator. Mentoring and Production for Emerging Artists (2022–2023).

“In her drawings, objects, and artist books, Roberta Curcă pins down the ephemeral through a process that seeks to reconcile the chaotic nature of lived reality with the methodical acts of collecting, reviewing, selecting, and organizing material. She frequently adopts pre-existing systems for structuring and displaying information, such as stencils, swatches, palettes, and grids, in order to process thoughts, experiences, and emotions,” a presentation from the gallery explains.

Gaep also announced recently that it would represent Vlad Nancă, whose first solo show with the gallery will open on April 24.

(Illustration: Roberta Curcă, Memories and Prophecies, photo by Alexandru Paul, courtesy of Gaep)

