Mnemonics [Back to the Future]: Group exhibition opens at Gaep

The exhibition Mnemonics [Back to the Future], which brings together new works by all the 14 artists that the Bucharest-based gallery Gaep represents or collaborates with on a long-term basis, is scheduled to open on November 22.

It gathers works by Răzvan Anton, Pavel Brăila, Felipe Cohen, Vlatka Horvat, Théo Massoulier, Sebastian Moldovan, Tania Mouraud, Damir Očko, Cătălin Pîslaru, Mihai Plătică, Raluca Popa, Marilena Preda Sânc, Mircea Stănescu, and Ignacio Uriarte.

The show, open until February 8, marks the gallery’s ten-year anniversary.

The title draws from Răzvan Anton’s Mnemonics (2015), one of the first shows presented by Gaep. Reflecting the ongoing evolution of the gallery’s program, Mnemonics [back to the future] “zigzags through histories, geographies, mediums, and artistic methodologies. Time is its main subject. And timely is the adjective it aims for.”

(Photo: Bluraz/ Dreamstime)

