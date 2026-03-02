Microsoft appoints Gabriela Popescu as Country Manager for Romania, Moldova and CIS

Microsoft has appointed Gabriela Popescu as Country Manager for Romania, Moldova, and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), effective March 1. This year marks 30 years of Microsoft’s presence in Romania.

Popescu joined Microsoft Romania in 2017 and most recently served as interim general manager, while also overseeing corporate, external, and legal affairs for Central Europe.

She brings experience in legal, regulatory, and commercial matters, with a focus on compliance and public policy across Central and Eastern Europe, the company said in a press release.

“With my new role, I look forward to working closely with customers, partners, and public institutions, helping organizations use cloud and AI technologies in ways that generate real value, strengthen resilience, and support sustainable economic growth. Digital transformation is not just about technology. It is about trust, skills, and long-term partnerships, and this is the approach Microsoft is taking today and will continue to take in the years ahead,” said Gabriela Popescu.

(Photo source: press release)