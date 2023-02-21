FTSE Russel maintains all 13 Romanian companies in its Emerging Markets indices

The global index provider FTSE Russell has maintained all 13 Romanian companies included in its Global All Cap and Global Micro Cap indices dedicated to Emerging Markets, according to the semi-annual review results announced on Friday, February.

FTSE Russell’s Global All Cap indices include Banca Transilvania, MedLife, Nuclearelectrica, OMV Petrom, One United Properties, TeraPlast. The Global Micro Cap indices include Aquila, Bittnet Systems, Bucharest Stock Exchange, Conpet, Purcari Wineries, Sphera Franchise Group, and Transport Trade Services.

"We receive an important international reconfirmation regarding the potential of the capital market in Romania. The companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and included in the indices of the global index provider FTSE Russell fundamentally contribute to the representativeness of Romania in these indices. After most international capital markets fell last year amid increased volatility and the impact of geopolitical events, it is a performance that we remain in this form in the international indices. In the future, we have very good prospects to increase our representativeness in these indices through new listings, such as the one announced by the Hidroelectrica shareholders," said Radu Hanga, the President of the Board of Directors of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Adrian Tanase, CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, added: "Having all Romanian companies maintain their position in the FTSE Russell indices dedicated to Emerging Markets reconfirms that we are an attractive market for global institutional investors. Our projects that support the improvement of market liquidity continue and we mention here the Central Counterparty project, the program intended for the Issuer's Market Maker, the continuous increase in the number of companies covered by analysis reports within the BVB Research Hub project, the promotion of these companies among investors, the implementation ESG standards, and we are convinced that the results will be seen from now on as well."

FTSE Russell promoted Romania to Emerging Market status in 2020.

(Photo source: 213638070 © Transversospinales | Dreamstime.com)