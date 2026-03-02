Froo surpasses 190 stores in Romania with expansion into Brașov, Craiova and Ploiești

Froo has expanded its network to more than 190 stores in Romania after opening new locations in Brașov, Craiova, and Ploiești on February 26 and 27. The latest additions mark the chain’s entry into three new cities as it continues its national rollout.

The company, part of Żabka Group, has been expanding steadily in Romania since launching in mid-2024.

The new stores follow Froo’s proximity-based convenience format, which includes a bistro area offering coffee and hot food such as hot dogs, burgers, fries, and pizza.

Froo now operates more than 190 stores nationwide, including in Bucharest, Constanța, and Pitești. The chain reached its first 100 locations within a year of entering the Romanian market.

Żabka Group, which runs over 12,400 stores in Poland, has outlined plans to open 1,300 new stores annually across Poland and Romania by 2028. Froo’s expansion in Romania is part of that broader strategy.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)