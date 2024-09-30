Fresh snow falls on Romania's Transfăgărășan and Transalpina mountain roads

Video

The abundant rains that took place over the weekend all over Romania also brought snow to the country's most famous mountain roads, the Transfăgărășan and Transalpina. The heaviest snow was seen around Bâlea Lake on the Transfăgărășan.

There is now a snow layer measuring two centimeters at the Bâlea Lake weather station, located at over 2,000 meters altitude in the Făgăraș Mountains, according to the authorities.

Road maintenance crews have intervened since Sunday, September 29, for the first time this autumn, to clear snow from DN7C – the Transfăgărășan, which is officially still open to traffic.

"We kindly ask you to drive carefully in the mountainous areas and take the weather conditions into account when planning your trips!" stated representatives from the Brașov Regional Directorate of Roads and Bridges on social media.

Access to Bâlea Lake is usually possible during this time of year via the Transfăgărășan or by cable car if weather conditions are favorable.

At the moment, however, heavy snow is falling on the Transfăgărășan. Snowplows are working to clear the roads for the first time this autumn.

Snow was also recorded on DN67C, between Rânca and Obârșia Lotrului, part of the Transalpina road, due to low temperatures. A layer of about 1 cm of snow formed on the road surface, and isolated icy patches may exist, according to DRDP Craiova representatives.

A snowplow equipped with a blade and an anti-skid material spreader is working in the area. During this time, the access schedule for the road section between Rânca and Obârșia Lotrului is from 09:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

Earlier this month, storm Boris also brought 5 centimeters of snow on Transalpina, one of Romania's most popular tourist spots.

A cold front and heavy rains swept Romania during the weekend of September 28-29, but temperatures are expected to return to normal starting Tuesday, October 1.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/DRDP Brasov)