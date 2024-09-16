Transport

Storm Boris brings snow on Romania’s Transalpina mountain road

16 September 2024

A snow layer of around 5 cm has fallen on Romania’s Transalpina mountain road, at altitudes over 1,900 meters, according to Gorj County authorities.

The snow is particularly present in the Dengherul - Cărbunele sector, and visibility is reduced due to fog.

The Gorj Mountain Rescue Service (Salvamont) advises drivers intending to cross Transalpina over the Parâng massif to reconsider and look for an alternative route, or be prepared for winter conditions.

“Temperatures are low, and there will be areas of ice, frozen snow, and black ice. Recently, a group of foreign tourists on the ridge reported orientation problems due to fog. They received directions to return to the marked trail and were rescued during their descent,” the rescuers said on Facebook.

Salvamont rescuers will remain on the southern side of the massif, towards Gorj, with an ambulance, and will assist anyone in trouble. The rescuers have also informed the Police to set up information checkpoints for drivers.

Transalpina is one of Romania’s main tourist spots. The famous road crosses the Parâng Mountains from north to south, offering spectacular and even quite wild landscapes.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Salvamont Romania-Dispeceratul National Salvamont on Facebook)

1

