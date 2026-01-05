Foxes spotted in downtown Bucharest

The surveillance cameras of the Grigore Antipa Museum of Natural History have captured three foxes in the vicinity of the museum, the institution announced.

The museum is located in Bucharest’s Victoriei Square, opposite the building of the Romanian Government.

The presence of foxes in urban areas is not an isolated phenomenon, the museum explained. The fox is one of the species with the highest capacity for adaptation in large European cities, attracted by available food sources, green areas, and urban ecological corridors, it said.

“Their presence is a clear sign that wild fauna is adapting to man-made transformations of the environment. It is an urban ecology topic that can be explained and understood, without the need for fear,” Luis Popa, the director of the Antipa Museum, said.

The museum said there was no interaction between the animals and the public, and that there was no risk to visitors or staff. It also said it was monitoring the phenomenon and treating it as an educational opportunity on urban biodiversity.

(Photo: screen capture)

