Romanian cybersecurity provider Fort appoints Delia Necula as CEO, renews Board

The Romanian cybersecurity provider Fort (BVB: 4RT) announced the appointment of Delia Necula as Chief Executive Officer. The company also added new names to its Board of Directors.

Delia Necula, who served as Venture Partner at Agista, the investment fund that is Fort’s majority shareholder, took over the executive leadership of the company while retaining her position as a member of the Board of Directors. Her experience in strategic management and business development positions her well to lead the company through its next stage of growth, the company said in its press release.

“I am taking over the leadership of Fort at a time when cybersecurity is no longer an option, but an imperative necessity for any organization. Threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated, the accelerated adoption of AI solutions is creating new vulnerabilities, and the European legislative framework is imposing stricter standards on companies in critical sectors. Fort has the expertise and team needed to address these challenges,” said Delia Necula, CEO of Fort.

Alongside the new CEO, Fort also announced its new Board of Directors, which includes former member Dragoș Dărăbuț, majority shareholder representative Anca Manițiu, international technology executive with expertise in AI governance and cybersecurity Andreea Bulisache, and Bogdan Moldovan, CEO of Axigen Messaging, a Romanian enterprise software company specializing in email and collaboration solutions.

“These appointments reflect our commitment to attracting professionals with strategic vision and diverse experience into the Fort team and ecosystem. Andreea Bulisache and Bogdan Moldovan, experienced leaders in technology and business development, will contribute as independent members to accelerate the company’s growth,” added Delia Necula.

Fort, founded in 2015, provides integrated cybersecurity services, including penetration testing, IT compliance audits, consulting for the implementation of international standards (ISO 27001, SOC2), as well as CISO-as-a-Service and Security Operations Center (SOC) services. The company serves clients in sectors such as insurance, banking, energy, and technology, both in Romania and on international markets.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)