Foreign tourists can rent bikes for free in Western Romania city

Tourists of any nationality visiting the city of Timisoara, in Western Romania, will be able to rent bikes for free starting July 1, by using their ID cards.

“One of the promises we made to tourism operators was that we’ll find solutions so that foreign or Romanian tourists can benefit from the VeloTM bicycle sharing system. After the RATT (e.n. the public transport company in Timisoara) adapted the system, I am happy to announce that, starting July 1, tourists will benefit from this facility under the same conditions as the citizens of Timisoara,” Dan Diaconu, the deputy mayor of Timisoara, announced on Facebook.

Tourists can take the cards needed to rent the bikes from public transport distribution units based on valid ID cards.

The VeloTM bike-sharing system was implemented within a European project, and was inaugurated in the summer of 2015, reports local Mediafax. The Timisoara City Hall purchased 300 bikes under this project. These can be rented for free from 25 stations, and used for maximum one hour.

So far, more than 19,000 people used the VeloTM system in Timisoara.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Dan Diaconu on Facebook)