Fondul Proprietatea to contribute EUR 11 mln for maintaining its 20% stake in Constanta Port

Fondul Proprietatea, which owns 20% of the National Company Maritime Seaports Administration (CNAPM, with Constanta Port among key assets), was summoned to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for March 30/31, 2026, during which the increase in the company's share capital will be decided, Ziarul Financiar reported.

FP should contribute some EUR 11 million to preserve its 20% stake, since the state has to boost the company's resources needed for investments – including in Moldova’s sole port, Giurgiulesi, which it is currently acquiring.

The proposal set out in the notice of meeting involves a cash infusion of up to RON 281.6 million, equivalent to approximately EUR 57 million.

For Fondul Proprietatea, which already has a significant exposure to airports, CNAPM represents the second most valuable holding, and not participating in the capital increase would significantly reduce its influence in the company's decisions.

iulian@romania-insider.com