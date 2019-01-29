Flu death toll hits 43 in Romania

The death toll due to the flu in Romania hit 43 since the beginning of this season, with 4 new victims in the weekend, including a 40-year-old man from Giurgiu who had no other illnesses, and three others with pre-existing medical conditions (who suffered from other illnesses): a 87-year-old woman from Iaşi, a 49-year-old from Braila and a 93-year-old man from Bucharest, Libertatea reported.

The Ministry of Health is expected to announce on January 29 whether or not the conditions are met to declare a flu epidemic in Romania.

In order to declare the epidemic, the number of diagnosed cases must be higher than the estimated number of cases for three consecutive weeks. Health Minister Sorina Pintea said “we are in full flu season, as every year during this period.” Romania has had two weeks of epidemic nature and, according to experts, is on the verge of an epidemic, she explained.

In spite of the rising number of recent cases, Romania does not currently meet the criteria for officially declaring a flu epidemic set by the World Health Organization. One of the most important criteria is having at least 1,500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

