Floria continues expanding in shopping centers and, following an investment of EUR 70,000, opens a new franchise flower shop in Bucharest Mall

News from Companies

Floria, a benchmark brand in the Romanian floristry market, continues its expansion in the shopping centers of the capital and has opened a new franchise flower shop. Following its locations in Promenada Mall, Băneasa Shopping Center, Plaza Romania, AFI Cotroceni, and Sun Plaza, the new flower shop in Bucharest Mall, opened with an investment of over EUR 70,000, consolidates Floria’s presence in high-traffic commercial areas.

Bucharest Mall, the shopping center on Calea Vitan, serves as a strategic pillar in Floria’s expansion due to its positioning as a key commercial hub in Bucharest, renowned for its heavy foot traffic and diverse audience. The Floria flower shop is located on the first floor, under the dome, and occupies a 27 sqm space. The investment in its design amounts to EUR 70,000 and reflects Floria’s premium identity.

As one of the most well-known and visited shopping centers in Bucharest, Bucharest Mall plays a strategic role in Floria’s expansion. It is a destination for local audiences, with a constant daily visitor flow due to its central location and diverse mix of stores, services, and recreational spaces. “By choosing this location, we aim to position ourselves closer to our customers, inaccessible spaces with high visibility,” said Andreea Uceanu, Managing Partner at Floria.

With this new location, Floria strengthens its position in the floristry market, targeting a segment of customers who value attention to detail and personalized services. The arrangements are designed to bring added value to residential settings, as well as for corporate space decorations or private events. The new flower shop thus becomes a reference point in the brand’s expansion strategy, capitalizing on the high traffic of the shopping center and contributing to increased recognition and customer loyalty.

3,000 Euros/sqm: the required investment to open a Floria franchise flower shop

The investment needed to open a Floria flower shop is approximately 3,000 Euros/sqm, with two design formats available: a boutique flower shop with a 25 sqm area or an experience flower shop with a 50 sqm area. This investment is typically recouped within 36 months on average, supported by the strong performance of Floria flower shops, the brand’s popularity, and the franchisor’s extensive expertise in floristry and flower shop operations, offering ongoing support to franchisees throughout the partnership. In the coming years, Floria plans to expand nationwide into high-traffic shopping centers.

“The Floria franchise offers our partners the opportunity to engage in a sustainable and profitable business in a continuously growing sector. Through dedicated support, a strong brand, and access to a wide range of premium products, our franchisees become part of a success story based on a passion for flowers and service excellence,” explains Andreea Uceanu.

Floria’s expertise comes partly from its online activity, where the brand has been active for 13 years, standing out for its innovative floristry services and products, as well as the distinctive design of bouquets and ultra-fast delivery within 2-4 hours of order completion.

Floria’s physical stores, located in shopping centers, are distinguished by their elegant design, the aesthetic of the bouquets, the selection of fresh flowers, and the commitment to using florists’ creativity to craft stunning arrangements and bouquets.

About Floria.ro

With excellent market evolution, Floria.ro is the online store offering customers unique floral creations designed in line with international fashion trends yet tailored to the demands of the Romanian market. Over the past 13 years, it has become the preferred supplier for hundreds of thousands of Romanians, ensuring fast delivery service, within 2-4 hours of order confirmation, nationwide.

Floria.ro has won the title of Online Flower Shop of the Year six times at the e-Commerce Awards Gala and twice the titles of Best Online Flower Shop and Best Online Store in Romania. Since its establishment and especially in recent years, Floria.ro has consistently brought technological innovation closer to customers looking to send spectacular bouquets worldwide.

Since May 2015, Floria has been the Official Supplier to the Royal House of Romania for bouquets and arrangements, and in May 2019, it served as the official florist for the papal visit to Romania.

*This is a Press release.