Flights connecting Bucharest to Middle East destinations still cancelled due to conflict

The bombing campaign initiated by Israel and the United States, along with the strikes made by Iran against locations in neighboring states, has led to the continuous cancellation of 28 flights connecting Bucharest to the Middle East.

The flights have been suspended at the start of the conflict and are now in their seventh day.

In total, the suspension targets 13 departures and 15 arrivals to and from 7 key destinations in the region, such as Tel Aviv, Dubai, Doha, Amman, Cairo, Beirut, and Sharm el Sheikh.

Bucharest airport officials stated that they maintain permanent contact with air operators to assess risks, with the safety of travelers as the central element in managing these cancellations.

The situation is not limited to Bucharest. At a global level, thousands of flights are affected after airlines began avoiding routes over the Middle East due to the intensification of the war there and the imposition of strict flight restrictions over the risk areas.

About 3,000 Romanian citizens asked the authorities for help with returning to the country after the outbreak of war in the Middle East. According to the Foreign Ministry, about 16,000 Romanians are in the wider region. Up until yesterday, roughly 500 returned with special flights from Israel and Palestine, and around 750 with commercial flights, according to HotNews.

On March 4, Romania activated the European Civil Protection Mechanism (or EUCPM) to organize an evacuation charter flight on the Muscat – Bucharest route. At the same time, a request was made in the European civil protection system for 5 flights (totaling 1,000 citizens), through the RescEU Mechanism for flights on the Dubai/Muscat – Bucharest/Romania route.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Alexandru Nechez)