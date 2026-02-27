First civil cargo flight lands at Brașov International Airport in central Romania

Brașov-Ghimbav International Airport in central Romania marked a milestone this week with the landing of its first civil cargo flight, airport officials announced. The flight, operated by My Freighter using a Boeing 767 aircraft, delivered roughly 47 tons of cargo.

“The first civil cargo flight landed at our airport this afternoon,” reads the airport’s post on social media.

“The flight is operated by the airline My Freighter using a Boeing 767 aircraft. It is the first visit of a Boeing model of this Category D type, and the transported cargo amounts to approximately 47 tons.”

The cargo debut comes as the airport reports strong growth in passenger traffic. According to previous reporting by Ziarul Financiar, Brașov International Airport could surpass 600,000 passengers this year, an increase of around 80% compared with the more than 330,000 Romanian and foreign travelers recorded last year.

“The airport has an upward trajectory, with a significant increase in passenger numbers in 2025 compared to 2024 and very good prospects for this year, when we hope we could reach and even exceed 600,000 passengers,” said Adrian Ioan Veștea, president of the Brașov County Council.

Brașov-Ghimbav is the only airport built from scratch in Romania over the past 50 years and is now in its third full year of operation.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Aeroportul Internațional Brașov)