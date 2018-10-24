Romanian start-up gets accepted into Microsoft accelerator in London

Romanian fintech start-up FintechOS was accepted into the Microsoft accelerator program in London.

FintechOS is also the first Romanian start-up that joins the Microsoft UK accelerator, after having passed a complex registration and selection process.

As a result, the FintechOS platform will be listed in the global Microsoft marketplace, visible to a network of over 40,000 partners selling and implementing Microsoft technologies. It will also get mentorship on developing sales channels, personalized marketing programs and access to financial events as well as the newest Microsoft tools.

Joining this accelerator program is part of the company’s strategy to develop internationally and access the US and UK markets within the next two years.

FintechOS aims to help financial-banking institutions accelerate their digital transformation. The start-up is managed by Romanian entrepreneur Teodor Blidarus, one of its cofounders.

[email protected]

(photo source: Facebook / Fintech OS)