10.5 °C
Bucharest
Oct 24, 09:31

Romanian start-up gets accepted into Microsoft accelerator in London

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Romanian fintech start-up FintechOS was accepted into the Microsoft accelerator program in London.

FintechOS is also the first Romanian start-up that joins the Microsoft UK accelerator, after having passed a complex registration and selection process.

As a result, the FintechOS platform will be listed in the global Microsoft marketplace, visible to a network of over 40,000 partners selling and implementing Microsoft technologies. It will also get mentorship on developing sales channels, personalized marketing programs and access to financial events as well as the newest Microsoft tools.

Joining this accelerator program is part of the company’s strategy to develop internationally and access the US and UK markets within the next two years.

FintechOS aims to help financial-banking institutions accelerate their digital transformation. The start-up is managed by Romanian entrepreneur Teodor Blidarus, one of its cofounders.

[email protected]

(photo source: Facebook / Fintech OS)

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now