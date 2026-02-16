Italy’s Fincantieri shifts part of production to Romania

The Italian group Fincantieri, active in the shipbuilding market, announced it is moving part of its production to Romania, according to Economedia.ro.

The company will relocate part of the production of sections for cruise ships from Italy to the shipyards in Tulcea and Brăila, operated through the Vard subsidiary, and will make investments to increase capacity and modernise them, explained Ziarul Financiar.

"In the cruise ship sector, the plan foresees increasing production capacity by increasing the production of some hull sections in Romania, while the deep visibility guaranteed by the order book allows the group to look ambitiously towards 2035," the company said.

The group has an investment plan of approximately EUR 1.9 billion, entirely self-financed.

"Our strategy is based on four pillars: strengthening production capacity, increasing productivity, continuing strategic projects regarding the development of products and construction processes, and developing our local area," company representatives said.

(Photo source: Facebook/Fincantieri)