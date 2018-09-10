24 °C
Bucharest
Sep 10, 14:30

Fin. min. says EBRD needs new strategy for Romania

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) should update its strategy for Romania, the Finance Ministry said in a press release.

Finance minister Eugen Teodorovici had a meeting with EBRD vice president Pierre Heilbronn in Vienna on Friday, September 7.

The Romanian official told the EBRD representative that the bank’s new strategy should take into account Romania’s priorities and European policies as well as the perspectives offered by the new Multiannual Financial Framework for 2021-2027.

EBRD is one of the biggest foreign investors in Romania, with EUR 1.86 billion currently invested in 168 projects.

EBRD acquires stake in Piraeus Bank Romania

EBRD: Romania needs new economic growth model

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now