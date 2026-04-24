Romania adds 131 km of highways in 2025

Romania’s highway network expanded by 131 kilometers in 2025, according to new data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). The total public road network reached 87,220 km by the end of the year.

Of the total road network, 20.8% (18,193 km) were national roads, 40.3% (35,131 km) were county roads, and 38.9% (33,896 km) were local roads, Agerpres reported. In terms of surface quality, 52.5% of roads were modernized, while 23.5% had light asphalt covering and 24% remained gravel or dirt roads.

Romania’s national road network included 1,268 kilometers of highways (7% of total) and 138 kilometers of express roads at the end of 2025, with 34% classified as international routes. In terms of capacity, only a small share of roads had multiple lanes, with 13.9% featuring four lanes.

County roads were modernized in just over half of cases, while nearly a third of local roads remained unpaved.

According to the same report, rail infrastructure also remains extensive, with 10,615 km of operational railway lines recorded at the end of 2025. Most of these were standard gauge.

Rail density varied significantly across regions, with the highest concentration in the Bucharest-Ilfov area.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com