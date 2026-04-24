Treasure of ancient silver coins, Dacian bracelets discovered in Romania’s Botoșani county

A major archaeological discovery has been made near the town of Darabani in northern Romania, where a large treasure of ancient artifacts was found by chance. The Botoșani County Council said the find could offer new insights into the region’s past, pending further expert analysis.

The rare discovery includes 574 silver coins, six Dacian bracelets, two rings, a buckle, a fibula, and a bronze horse-bit component. The artifacts date from between the 1st century BC and the 3rd century AD, the County Council said.

“Today, we are witnessing a moment that reminds us that history is not only written in books, but is sometimes discovered just a few centimeters beneath our feet,” the officials said.

Specialists are expected to conduct further research to determine the significance of the items and their role in understanding the area’s ancient heritage.

The person who discovered the treasure handed it over to authorities, a gesture praised by local officials as an example of civic responsibility and respect for cultural heritage.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Consiliul Județean Botoşani)