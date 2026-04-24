Greek PPC seeks to triple power capacity installed in Romania by 2030

The Greek company PPC, which entered Romania’s energy market after purchasing Enel's local assets, announced that it is increasing its capital through a share issue of approximately EUR 4 billion to finance the company's new Strategic Plan 2030, which involves investments of approximately EUR 24 billion.

In Romania, the PPC Group aims to triple installed capacity between 2025 and 2030, to reach 5.3 GW, through investments in RES, storage, new natural gas units, and peak demand units.

In the other countries where the PPC Group has recently established a presence, namely Italy, Bulgaria, and Croatia, the PPC Group aims to significantly increase the investment plan, mainly through the construction of RES and storage units, as well as natural gas units, with the target of increasing installed capacity to 3.5 GW by 2030.

In the wider CESE region, the Strategic Plan aims to enter new countries, namely Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia, through organic growth and acquisitions, targeting an installed capacity of 2.2 GW in RES and storage by 2030.

By 2030, 45% of the PPC Group's installed capacity is targeted to be outside Greece, and the energy mix will include all modern forms of electricity production (solar, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas, storage), diversifying the company's portfolio both geographically and technologically.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)