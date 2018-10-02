Fewer students start university in Romania this fall

Some 383,364 Romanian students are starting courses at universities in the country this fall, according to data presented by Edupedu.ro.

This is half of the 907,353 students enrolled in universities in 2009, and lower than the 405,638 who started in 2016.

A total of 408,179 students were enrolled in universities in Romania in the 2017 – 2018 academic year, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS). Without taking into account the 24,815 foreign students, this results in a number of 383,364 Romanian students.

The drop in the number of students comes as more choose to study abroad and fewer manage to pass the high-school graduation exam. The university dropout rate also contributes. According to UNESCO data quoted by Edupedu.ro, only 37.26% of students graduated from university in 2016.

