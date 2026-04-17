Events

Romanian music, crafts showcased at festival hosted by Săvârșin Royal Estate

17 April 2026

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The “Suflet de România” festival will return for its fourth edition on April 25-26 at the Săvârșin Royal Estate, bringing together traditional crafts, local producers, and live performances. The organizers said this will be the largest edition to date.

The two-day event aims to recreate the atmosphere of the traditional Romanian village, featuring artisan workshops, folk dances, and concerts by artists including Theo Rose, Damian Drăghici, Nicolae Furdui Iancu, and Nicoleta Voica. Visitors can also attend a live podcast recording featuring writer Radu Paraschivescu and journalist Cătălin Striblea.

The official opening is scheduled for Saturday, April 25, at noon, following a tour of the festival grounds led by Margareta of Romania and Prince Radu of Romania, alongside local officials and organizers.

Festival areas are designed to reflect elements of traditional rural life, with themed zones such as artisan streets, village fairs, and children’s activity areas.

Entry is free, and all activities are open to the public throughout the festival hours.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

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Positive Romania
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Events

Romanian music, crafts showcased at festival hosted by Săvârșin Royal Estate

17 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The “Suflet de România” festival will return for its fourth edition on April 25-26 at the Săvârșin Royal Estate, bringing together traditional crafts, local producers, and live performances. The organizers said this will be the largest edition to date.

The two-day event aims to recreate the atmosphere of the traditional Romanian village, featuring artisan workshops, folk dances, and concerts by artists including Theo Rose, Damian Drăghici, Nicolae Furdui Iancu, and Nicoleta Voica. Visitors can also attend a live podcast recording featuring writer Radu Paraschivescu and journalist Cătălin Striblea.

The official opening is scheduled for Saturday, April 25, at noon, following a tour of the festival grounds led by Margareta of Romania and Prince Radu of Romania, alongside local officials and organizers.

Festival areas are designed to reflect elements of traditional rural life, with themed zones such as artisan streets, village fairs, and children’s activity areas.

Entry is free, and all activities are open to the public throughout the festival hours.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

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