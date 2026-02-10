Two bids submitted for Fast Danube 2 project, Romanian transport minister says

Two bids have been submitted for the design and construction tender of the Fast Danube 2 project, a strategic investment aimed at revitalizing the Romanian-Bulgarian stretch of the Danube, transport minister Ciprian Șerban announced. The project is estimated at around EUR 170 million.

According to the minister, Fast Danube 2 will cover a 470 km section of the river and is expected to significantly improve navigation conditions.

The project aims to extend the annual navigation period from 280 to 340 days and increase freight volumes transported on the Danube by an estimated 20%. The investment includes dredging works along 110 km of the navigable channel, the construction of nine groynes and four chevrons, 5.45 km of riverbank stabilization, and the creation of an artificial island.

“We continue to invest in transport infrastructure and in harnessing the Danube’s potential as a European logistics corridor,” said minister Ciprian Șerban.

The evaluation of the submitted bids is set to follow, with the contract expected to be signed no later than July 2026.

