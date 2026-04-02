Romanian entrepreneurs back AI startup focused on brand visibility in ChatGPT-era search

Romanian entrepreneurs Andrei Vasile and Mihai Vădan, known for building the SanoPass platform later acquired by MedLife, announced their investment in Fameloop AI and the launch of a new platform developed in Romania and the United Kingdom. The solution helps companies increase their visibility in AI-generated responses.

The two founders said the investment reflects a shift in how consumers discover and choose products and services, increasingly relying on artificial intelligence rather than traditional search engines.

Fameloop AI introduces a system designed to ensure brands are included in AI-generated recommendations, as digital visibility moves from search rankings to inclusion in synthesized answers. The platform allows companies to analyze how they are perceived by AI systems and actively influence those outcomes.

“If you’re not included in the AI-generated answer, you’re not part of the decision-making process. This is a fundamental shift. Fameloop not only shows how a brand is perceived, but also provides a clear process through which these outcomes can be influenced,” said Andrada Giușcă, Business Development Director at Fameloop AI.

The platform is targeted at small and medium-sized businesses, marketing teams, and agencies seeking greater control over their presence in AI-driven environments, the company said. It operates through a continuous optimization process, analyzing brand perception, generating content, and tracking how it is reflected in AI responses over time.

Fameloop AI is launching simultaneously in Romania and the United Kingdom, where development is coordinated by Cristina Hlinschi, who brings over 20 years of experience in the field. Her professional background includes leadership roles at British Airways and Edenred, as well as experience in communication agencies in London, where she managed projects for companies in the technology and financial services sectors.

“In the UK, artificial intelligence is already becoming central to how people explore options and make decisions,” Hlinschi said, noting that many companies lack visibility into how they are represented in these systems.

Data from Western markets shows that while traditional search engines remain dominant, AI platforms - including ChatGPT, Gemini, and Copilot - are rapidly gaining ground in the early stages of discovery. In Romania, adoption is still at an earlier stage but accelerating.

Fameloop AI positions itself as part of a new wave of tools that move beyond analysis to active optimization, helping brands compete in an environment where visibility depends on being included directly in AI-generated answers.

Andrei Vasile and Mihai Vădan are serial entrepreneurs and experienced investors in fintech, digital health, architecture, engineering, and business development. In 2019, the two co-founded SanoPass, a health and medical services subscription platform built on a B2B2C model, which they subsequently developed until it was acquired by MedLife.

Besides SanoPass, Andrei Vasile also co-founded Salarium, Romania’s first fintech platform for salary advances, and is involved as an investor in startups such as EpicVisits and foodfix.tech. Meanwhile, Mihai Vădan is the founder and managing partner of ING Proiect Management, a company specializing in architecture, engineering, consulting, and project management.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)