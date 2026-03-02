Falcon Defence, a defence contractor based in the United Kingdom, announced its entry into the Romanian market through the launch of an integrated production platform for energetic materials and artillery ammunition, supported by contracts worth EUR 253 million for deliveries in 2026.

The contracts will be fulfilled through the group’s existing production facilities in Europe and Asia, demonstrating immediate industrial capacity, in a context where demand for ammunition and energetic materials in Europe is rapidly increasing, the company said.

EU states have ramped up defense spending in recent years as a response to Russian operations in Ukraine. In this context, Romania is consolidating its own industrial capabilities, including by relaunching 155 mm ammunition production starting in 2026. Falcon Defence aims to contribute to this dynamic through private investments and by integrating Romania into an international industrial network dedicated to artillery ammunition and energetic materials.

The defence contractor boasts a monthly supply of 5,000 complete 155 mm projectiles, with plans to increase the output to 30,000 projectiles per month by the second quarter of 2026, together with Asian partners, according to Cătălin Cîrlănaru, Director for Governmental and Strategic Affairs.

The first phase of the project in Romania will add an additional domestic capacity of 10,000 projectiles per month, ensuring a volume of approximately 220,000 projectiles for 2026 deliveries. Production will comply with NATO standards and European export control regulations.

The project aims to modernize and reactivate an existing industrial platform, acquired with foreign direct investment approval in 2025. The estimated investment for the first phase is approximately EUR 50 million and will generate between 100 and 150 direct jobs, as well as several hundred indirect jobs in the economy.

The next stages will include additional lines for RDX and TNT production, to strengthen Romania’s autonomy in energetic materials.

“We obtained approval for foreign direct investment and for taking over an industrial platform in Romania, a strategically essential step. Through structured industrial cooperation with international partners, we bring integrated production capacity into the European ecosystem. Romania has an industrial tradition, specialized workforce, and geopolitical relevance,” said Morten Reimers, CEO and founder of Falcon Group.

