Moldova-born fintech Fagura secures Bravva Angels backing, opens EUR 1.5 million equity round

Investors from the Bravva Angels community have joined the group of investors supporting the peer-to-peer lending platform Fagura, which currently operates in the European Union and the Republic of Moldova.

The investment was completed through a syndicated transaction via SeedBlink and adds to a broader EUR 1.5 million convertible round raised over the past year from a group of angel investors.

Fagura enables individuals to invest in loans granted to small businesses, entrepreneurs, and freelancers, helping them access smart capital through a fully digital platform. The company is building a new approach to early financing by reinventing the traditional “3Fs” model: Friends, Family, and Fagura, making it possible for a wider community of investors to support entrepreneurs, it explained.

The convertible round includes investors such as uVentures, a US-based venture fund active in Ukraine and Moldova, Mozaic, Seedrs, iTicket, as well as angel investors including Andreea Pipernea and Liviu Munteanu, together with other experienced entrepreneurs and investors.

The convertible round is expected to convert into an equity round, which Fagura plans to close by the end of this year. Through this round, the company aims to attract an additional EUR 1.5 million, bringing the total round size to EUR 3 million.

The new capital will support the further development of the Fagura platform, including new AI-powered tools for financial decision-making, expansion across new European markets, and improvements to the experience for both investors and entrepreneurs.

“We are excited to see strong support from investors who believe in our mission to make financing more accessible for entrepreneurs,” said Tudor Darie, CEO of Fagura. “The next phase of funding will help us grow faster, improve our technology, and expand into new European markets. We are currently in discussions with investors who want to support the next stage of Fagura’s growth.”

“We are pleased to support Fagura as it continues to connect investors with entrepreneurs through its platform,” said Cristian Tudorescu, Lead Angel on behalf of Bravva group of investors and a senior member of the angel community. “The product is complex and serves the SMEs' large lending market. We appreciate the lending model and how the team is planning sales expansion, understanding the client adoption process very well. We look forward to following its growth in Romania and across new European markets. For Bravva, this company profile and phase of development fit extremely well with our angels’ profile and fintech sector appetite, resulting in high engagement and support for the startup”.

(Photo: Bravva Angels)

