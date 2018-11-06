13 °C
EY Romania promotes new Audit Partner

by Romania Insider
EY Romania, one of the Big4 financial consultancy companies on the local market, promoted Alina Dimitriu as Partner within the Audit and Financial Services Department.

Alina Dimitriu has over 22 years of experience in audit and consultancy in the insurance, banking and real estate sectors.

She joined EY in 2012 as director. She now coordinates the EY services in the insurance sector, the audit projects for companies in the banking and non-banking sector as well as projects related to regulations.

Romania Insider
