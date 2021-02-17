Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by andreich on Tue, 02/16/2021 - 07:58
Business

Romania's external debt rises by 7.1% of GDP in 2020

16 February 2021
Romania added EUR 15.6% (7.1% of GDP) to its external debt in 2020. The total external debt thus hit EUR 125.4 bln or 57% of GDP, Romania's National Bank (BNR) announced.

The external direct public debt rose by some EUR 18 bln (8.2% of GDP) to EUR 57.2 bln.

The increase in direct public debt came from the Finance Ministry's bond issues in foreign markets, with a face value of EUR 8.8 bln and USD 3.3 bln (equivalent to EUR 2.7 bln) respectively, as well as from net borrowings of EUR 3 bln and price changes of securities, worth approximately EUR 1.96 bln, a BNR statement reads.

Meanwhile, the publicly unsecured debt, held by banks and companies, reached EUR 32.7 bln (nearly 17% of GDP) at the end of 2020, down EUR 902 mln from the end of 2019.

Of the total external debt, the long-term external debt increased by 22.8% year-on-year to EUR 91.27 bln (72.8% of total) while the short-term external debt edged down by 3.6% year-on-year to EUR 34.2 bln (27.2% of total).

[email protected]

