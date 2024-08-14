Exim Banca Romaneasca guarantee for a syndicated loan of EUR 20 mln granted to AAylex ONE, owner of the Cocorico Brand

News from Companies

Exim Banca Romaneasca has issued a state guarantee for the AAylex ONE Group, one of the leading players in the Romanian food industry and the owner of the Cocorico brand, which benefited from a syndicated credit facility amounting to EUR 20 mln to support the company’s operational activities and ongoing development in line with its recent growth trend.

The transaction was coordinated by CEC Bank, which acted as the lead arranger, facility agent, and security agent. CEC Bank granted EUR 10 mln to the owner of the Cocorico brand. Alpha Bank also granted EUR 10 mln, while Exim Banca Romaneasca acted as the guarantor on behalf of and for the account of the state. The credit is available for drawdown in either euros or Romanian RON.

PCF Investment Banking acted as the exclusive financial advisor to AAylex ONE in structuring, negotiating, and implementing the transaction, while the law firm Nestor Nestor Diculescu Kingston Petersen (NNDKP) provided legal assistance to AAylex ONE regarding the structuring, drafting, and negotiation of the financing documentation.

“Exim Banca Romaneasca reaffirms its role as a supporter of Romanian businesses, contributing alongside other financial partners to the consistently upward trajectory of AAylex ONE. This initiative is emblematic of how the bank positions itself in relation to entrepreneurs, as well as the role it can play in supporting medium- and long-term investment projects. We aim to have more of these complex transactions together with other commercial banks to generate added value for the Romanian economy by supporting export transactions,” stated Traian Halalai, Executive President of Exim Banca Romaneasca.

“Through this new financing granted to AAylex ONE, we continue to support the development of one of the most successful Romanian businesses in the food industry. We have been supporting this Group for several years, providing financing both for operational activities and for expansion, including the acquisition of other market players,” said Laura Mihai, Director of the Large Clients Division at CEC Bank.

“We are pleased to support, through this financing, one of the benchmark companies in the Romanian food industry. In this way, we honor our commitment to support the activities of high-performing Romanian companies and to assist in their development,” said Laura Combei, Director of the Corporate Client Relationship Management Division at Alpha Bank.

“We are particularly delighted to stand by AAylex ONE in this transaction that supports their long-term strategy, and we commend the financing banks, which have once again demonstrated the real support they offer to valuable companies in this sector,” stated Valentin Voinescu, Partner at NNDKP, Banking and Finance Law.

“We are pleased to once again assist AAylex ONE in a club transaction with traditional partners such as CEC Bank and EXIM NCS, as well as with new banks like Alpha Bank, which confirms AAylex ONE’s solid status in the banking market and provides access to highly significant financing in their organic development strategy by strengthening the working capital base during a challenging period for the local agricultural sector,” said Mihai Iordan, Managing Partner at PCF Investment Banking.

“We thank all the partners involved in this new banking syndicate for their consistent support of our company, for encouraging the development of 100% Romanian capital, and for appreciating the quality and innovation of the group. This will help us maintain all the characteristics of our Cocorico brand, The All-Natural Chicken Brand, which is based on creativity and quality in the future,” declared Cristian Bărbulescu, CEO and Member of the Board of Directors of AAylex ONE.

