EVERGENT Investments reports a net result of 387.39 million lei in 2025, up 43.5% compared to 2024, and a total return on EVER shares of 103%, nearly double that of BET-TR

EVERGENT Investments, an investment company listed under the symbol EVER, reports a net result of 378.39 million lei for the year 2025, up 43.5% compared to the previous year.

The net result is the company's main financial performance indicator and consists of 258.30 million lei – net profit and 120.09 million lei - net gain realized from the sale of financial assets classified at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVTOCI) reflected in retained earnings.

"The financial results for 2025 represent new evidence of EVERGENT Investments' ability to create value for its shareholders. The company closed the year strongly, reaching new performance milestones. The total value of assets under management at year-end reached a record value of 4.17 billion lei, up 23% compared to the end of the previous year. These results position us at a competitive advantage in the transforming economic landscape, with EVERGENT prepared to capitalize on emerging opportunities. We continue to develop the company and generate superior returns for our shareholders," declares Claudiu Doroș, President of EVERGENT Investments.

"Guided by the objective of multiplying our shareholders' capital, we have consistently followed our investment strategy and delivered the highest total return on shares in our category, at 103%, nearly double the BET-TR benchmark index," declares Cătălin Iancu, CEO of EVERGENT Investments.

In 2025, allocated dividends amounted to 97.76 million lei. The dividend yield on the share was 7.75%, calculated at ex-date. On December 18, 2025, shareholders approved the distribution of a dividend from reserves constituted from the net profit of previous years, with a gross value of 0.135 lei/share, having a record date of June 3, 2026 (ex-date June 2, 2026) and payment date of June 17, 2026, with the rationale presented in the AGM material.



*This is a press release