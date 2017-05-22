A new events hall has opened on the premises of the former Gloria cinema, in Bucharest’s District 3, Agerpres reports.

The hall, which has a capacity of 406 seats, is meant to host theater performances, film screenings and various other events. The new hall required an investment of almost EUR 3 million for expansion and consolidation, according to District 3 mayor Robert Negoita. He explained the hall will be given to the Bucharest City Hall’s cultural institute in order to enter the local theater institutes circuit.

“The investment program for cultural events in the capital is a generous one. The Bucharest City Hall allotted almost EUR 30 million for the Bucharest theaters and I am proud that we can say at this point that we are also making efforts for Bucharest to become indeed, not just in theory, a European cultural capital,” said Gabriela Firea, the Bucharest mayor.

The Gloria cinema was taken over by the District 3 city hall in 2015 from the RADEF Romania Film, which manages 15 cinemas across the country. The cinema used to be one of the capital’s few neighborhood ones, and part of a shrinking network of state-owned cinema halls.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo: I love S3 Facebook Page)