Romania among EU countries with lowest minimum wages

Romania ranks among the European Union countries with the lowest minimum wages, with only two member states recording lower levels, according to the latest data published by Eurostat. On January 1, 2026, 22 out of 27 EU states had national minimum wages, all except Denmark, Italy, Austria, Finland, and Sweden, the statistical office said.

Romania’s minimum wage stands at EUR 795, placing the country third from the bottom in the EU, behind Bulgaria and Latvia. Bulgaria records the lowest minimum wage in the bloc, at around EUR 620 per month, while Latvia’s is EUR 780.

Overall, eight EU member states have minimum wages below EUR 1,000, while eight others have salaries ranging from EUR 1,000 to EUR 1,500. Among them, Greece (EUR 1,027), Croatia (EUR 1,050), Portugal (EUR 1,073), and Cyprus (EUR 1,088)

Meanwhile, the highest minimum wages are found in Luxembourg, where the monthly minimum surpasses EUR 2,700, followed by Germany and Ireland, both exceeding EUR 2,300.

The figures show persistent income disparities across the EU, despite gradual increases in minimum wages in several member states in recent years.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com